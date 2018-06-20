Government to invalidate predecessor’s decision over High Voltage Electric Networks – Tashir Capital trust management

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia will tomorrow debate annulling a previous decision of the former Cabinet to transfer the management of the High Voltage Electric Networks under a trust management to Tashir Capital.

The decision was passed earlier on April 12 during the tenure of PM Karapetyan, the former Premier of Armenia, but the contract wasn’t signed due to uncertainties over some issues.

Earlier Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had said that two main networks of the energy sector shouldn’t be under the ownership of one owner.

The issue of declaring the decision of the former Cabinet invalid is included in the June 21 Cabinet meeting’s agenda.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan