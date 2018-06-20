PM creates electoral legislation reform commission

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has ordered the creation of a reforms commission for the electoral legislation. The commission will function under Pashinyan’s office.

First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will serve as chairman of the commission. Justice minister Artak Zeynalyan, territorial administration and development minister Suren Papikyan, central electoral commission chairman Tigran Mukuchyan and representatives of the civil society are included in the composition of the commission.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan