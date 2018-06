Defense ministry spox slams Azerbaijan’s Hasanov for ludicrous statement

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan has commented on Azerbaijani defense minister Zakir Hasanov’s statement, who claimed that “Azerbaijan has carried out a very successful operation in Nakhijevan and has taken 11,000 hectares of land under its control”.

“We congratulate Zakir Hasanov for “liberating” thousands of kilometers of their own land in their own territory. Stating only one reality – the activity of Azerbaijani farmers and shepherds, which was safe for over 25 years, is from now on threatened due to “liberator” Hasanov, I underscore, due to the Azerbaijani army’s liberator minister,” Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

