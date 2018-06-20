Yerevan to host Eurasian Week Forum and Expo

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The third Eurasian Week international expo forum will bring together more than 2000 participants from both EEU and non-EEU countries in Yerevan in October, 2018.

Eurasian Week is an annual even organized by Eurasian Economic Union countries and the Eurasian Economic Commission, with support from heads of government.

The event will be aimed at developing EEU’s economic, investment and exports potential.

The program will feature three tracks – industry, business and strategy.

The large-scale exhibition of export and cooperation capacity will feature more than 120 companies.



