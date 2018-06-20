Ukraine’s president appoints Lt Gen Petro Lytvyn Ambassador to Armenia
YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko has appointed Petro Lytvyn as Ambassador to Armenia, according to the appointment order posted on the official website of Poroshenko.
Petro Lytvyn is a Lieutenant general of the Ukrainian military.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
