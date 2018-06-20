Developing story: Repayment of $270 million Russia loan for Armenia nuclear power plant to be calculated in electricity tariff, watchdog rules

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Today Armenia’s governmental watchdog has ruled that the repayment of a 270 million dollar load from Russia for extension of the nuclear power plant’s second power unit will be carried out through adding it in the electricity tariff.

The Public Services Regulatory Commission made the ruling at a sitting today.

The loan agreement was signed in 2015 between the governments of Armenia and Russia and the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant.

This is a developing story.

Additional information and comments are expected soon.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan