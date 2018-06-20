Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 June

LIVE: Voting expected in parliament


YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The special session of the Armenian parliament, which was convened by the government, is resuming. 82 MPs are registered.

Issues debated earlier on June 19 will be put to a vote today, including amending the law on accumulative pension, amending the tax code, amending the law on philanthropy and others.

 Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




