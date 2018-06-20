Kim Jong Un meets Xi Jinping in Beijing after Singapore summit

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a meeting with North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un Tuesday in Beijing, Xinhua reports.

“The two leaders had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the current development of China-DPRK relations and the situation on the Korean Peninsula”, Xinhua reported.

The sides agreed to develop relations between China and North Korea.

“Xi said that China was pleased to see the important summit between Comrade Chairman and U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore achieve principled consensus and positive results in realizing the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishing a lasting peace mechanism on the Peninsula”, Xinhua reported.

"China speaks highly of the summit," Xi said.

Kim Jong Un said he appreciated the sincere friendship of and valuable support from China.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan