EU believes NK conflict needs speedy political settlement

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Nagorno Karabakh conflict needs a speedy political settlement in line with the principles and norms of the international law, ARMENPRESS reports the fact finding document posted in the official website of the EU says.

“The unresolved conflict of Nagorno Karabakh continues to hinder the regional stability and the raising the welfare level. The European Union is confident that the conflict needs a speedy political settlement in line with the principles and norms of the international law. Since 2003 the Special Representative of the EU has been engaged in fostering dialogue between the EU and the regional countries and cooperates with the EU for developing a comprehensive policy for those countries. The EU, including through its Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, supports and fills the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to promote a peaceful settlement of the conflict”, reads the document.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan