EU provided 120 million USD assistance to Armenia during last 4 years  

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Starting from 2014 the EU has provided Armenia with nearly 120 million USD assistance for the development of economy and innovations, establishment rule of law, improvement of business environment and electoral reforms, ARMENPRESS was informed from a fact finding document posted in the official website of the EU.

Armenia received funding for the development of transport infrastructures and raising energy efficiency in the sidelines of EU External Investment Plan. It’s also mentioned that the aim of the EU assistance is to record concrete results in such direction as improvement of the judicial sphere, communications, education and so on.

Starting from 2014 Armenia received 70 million Euros of grants from the EU External Investment Plan.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan