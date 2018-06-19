PM Pashinyan receives Lebanese Ambassador

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lebanon to Armenia Maya Dagher on June 19.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues referring to the future development and deepening of Armenian-Lebanese relations.

PM Pashinyan highly assessed the level of bilateral political partnership and highlighted the expansion of relations in economic sphere. “We see good potentials for economic cooperation between the two states and we are confident that we will manage to achieve concrete results with mutual efforts”, Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that the Lebanese business men can launch activities also in the 3 free economic zones of Armenia, where there are all the favorable conditions for doing business. The PM thanked Lebanon for its positions on the Armenian Genocide and Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Ambassador Dagher emphasized the important role of the Armenian community in Lebanon and informed a visit of Lebanese business delegation to Armenia is being prepared, adding that the President of Lebanon will pay a visit to Armenia in autumn to participate in the summit of La Francophonie.

