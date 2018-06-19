Armenian PM, Japanese Ambassador discuss development of relations

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Jun Yamada on June 19.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM highlighted the activation and future development of Armenian-Japanese relations, adding that there is the potential to raise the level of partnership to a new level.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked the Government of Japan for providing Armenia with 200 new vehicles of Japanese production and hoped that the close cooperation of the Executives of the two states will foster the attraction of Japanese capital to Armenia.

The Ambassador assured that he will spare no efforts to strengthen the Armenian-Japanese relations, including in the direction of new investment projects.

The interlocutors assessed promising the deepening of cooperation in the spheres of industry, IT, tourism and other spheres. The sides also highlighted high level mutual visits.

PM Pashinyan thanked the Japanese side for its balanced stance on Nagorno Kartabakh conflict, adding that it fosters regional peace and stability.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan