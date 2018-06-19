Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-06-18

YEREVAN, 19 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 june, USD exchange rate down by 0.33 drams to 482.26 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.60 drams to 557.01 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 7.52 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.96 drams to 635.33 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 71.00 drams to 19870.46 drams. Silver price down by 9.80 drams to 257.46 drams. Platinum price down by 226.59 drams to 13706.44 drams.