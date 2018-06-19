High-tech industry breaks boundaries of impossible and enlarges scope of possibilities - PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan outlines two main directions of his activities – fight against corruption and development of high-tech industry, Pashinyan announced during his visit to “Synopsys Armenia” company. Addressing the staff of the company, Pashinyan made a joke, saying that it’s the first time he is in an office area with those young people (Synopsys Armenia employees), since they used to meet in the same street or square. “I think this is a symbolic change in our relations”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

Nikol Pashinyan said that the sphere of high technologies breaks the boundaries of impossible and enlarges the scope of possibilities. “I have a symbolic perception in my mind that if someone’s welfare improves in front of my eyes, there are usually two possible cases –that person is involved either in corruption or in high technologies. For that reason the two main directions of my activities are connected with corruption and high technologies”, PM Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan