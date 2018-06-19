Armenia eyes development of air force

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s DefenseMminister Davit Tonoyan and Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan held a working meeting today in the ministry headquarters.

The defense ministry told ARMENPRESS that the meeting focused on the situation in the border and issues relating to the security council’s upcoming sitting’s agenda.

Tonoyan and Grigoryan attached importance to projects aimed at developing the military aviation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan