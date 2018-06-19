PM’s wife hosts women ambassadors, spouses of envoys

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan had a meeting today with spouses of foreign Ambassadors in Armenia and women ambassadors.

Hakobyan expressed gratitude for accepting the invitation and noted that the purpose is to get acquainted, as well as present the latest developments in Armenia. “It is extremely important that the people are standing behind this all, and the pillar of further activities will also be the people, and no other factor,” she said.

Hakobyan said she is open for any discussion and implementation of joint projects.

As a possible sector for joint activities, many of the guests pointed out encouraging and advancing women’s rights in Armenia. The guests attached importance to the role of full participation of women in the development of the country and presented the experience of their countries in this area.

Anna Hakobyan said that women’s and children’s issues will be the key targets of her future activities.

Speaking on the format of activities, Mrs. Hakobyan mentioned that she has already founded the My Step Foundation, and its presentation will take place soon.

The women envoys included the UK Ambassador, the Greek Ambassador, Bulgarian Ambassador, Lebanese Ambassador and the Special Representative of the Council of Europe.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan