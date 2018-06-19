Police find thousands of military food supply cans in trucks owned by arrested MP’s NGO, wife reportedly involved

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Amid the ongoing scandalous investigation into MP Manvel Grigoryan’s suspected embezzlement of military supplies and illegal possession of firearms, the organized crime unit of Yerevan police have received a report that two trucks loaded with military food supplies are parked in a parking lot at 22 Soghomon Taronts Street.

The drivers of the trucks, both members of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union – a paramilitary organization chaired by the arrested MP, who is also a former general, have been placed under arrest.

Police found nearly 3000 cans of canned meat labeled Not For Sale: Soldier’s Share. This type of canned meat is not available for sale anywhere and is the military food supply for the armed forces.

According to the drivers, Nazik Amiryan – the wife of the arrested MP – had instructed them to load the supplies into the truck on June 16 from the Yerkrapah Volunteers Union headquarters in Yerevan. Circumstances are being clarified.

Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan, a former general who chairs the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union, a paramilitary organization, was arrested on June 16 by national security service in his hometown of Ejmiatsin (Vagharshapat).

The lawmaker from the Republican Party faction is suspected in embezzling military supplies and illegal possession of firearms. Upon searching the compound of Grigoryan, agents found huge amounts of military weapons and ammunition and supplies, including donated food and clothing which was meant to be sent to soldiers in Artsakh back in 2016. The donated supplies even include letters written by schoolchildren during the days of the April War of 2016.

The Prosecutor General requested an extraordinary sitting of the parliament to take place to strip the MP of parliamentary immunity, in order to keep him in pre-trial custody.

The MP has denied any wrongdoing, and in a letter sent to the Speaker said he will restore his reputation, and called on his colleagues to strip him of immunity since “he has no desire to obstruct the investigation”.

A private zoo and a large car collection were also found during the search of the compound.

On June 19, the parliament voted to strip the MP of immunity and approved launching criminal proceedings.

