Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 June

Yerevan’s Alashkert F.C. to face Glasgow’s Celtic F.C. in UEFA Champions League qualifier


YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS.  Yerevan’s Alashkert F.C. will face Scotland’s Celtic F.C. as its first rival for the UEFA Champions League qualifier.

The draw to determine the opponents was held today in Switzerland.

The first leg is scheduled for July 10 in Yerevan, Armenia, with the return leg a week later, on July 17 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration