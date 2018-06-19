Yerevan’s Alashkert F.C. to face Glasgow’s Celtic F.C. in UEFA Champions League qualifier

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan’s Alashkert F.C. will face Scotland’s Celtic F.C. as its first rival for the UEFA Champions League qualifier.

The draw to determine the opponents was held today in Switzerland.

The first leg is scheduled for July 10 in Yerevan, Armenia, with the return leg a week later, on July 17 in Glasgow, Scotland.

