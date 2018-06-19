American rapper Jimmy Wopo shot dead in Pittsburgh

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo was shot dead on Monday in a drive-by in his hometown that also wounded a second man, TIME reports.

Police responded to the shooting in the city’s Hill District around 4:22 p.m., according to the Tribune Review.

Two men were rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds. Wopo’s manager, Taylor Maglin, later confirmed that the rapper had died. The second man, who has not been named, was reportedly in stable condition, TIME reported.

Wopo,21, whose real name is Travon Smart, was best known for his 2016 single “Elm Street.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan