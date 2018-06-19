Yerevan SWAT teams apprehend armed entourage of former official

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. SWAT teams of the organized crime unit of Yerevan police have carried out a special operation based on intelligence reports suggesting that a former official, Hovhannes Hovsepyan, and his entourage are keeping firearms and ammunition in their vehicles.

Police told ARMENPRESS that the special operation was carried out around midnight June 18 in a street in Yerevan.

An assault rifle and a handgun have been found in the vehicle. Police are currently checking the possession permit. Two vehicles of the entourage had false license plates, and were illegally equipped with sirens and police lights, and radio contact devices.

Police are investigating the incident.

Although police failed to mention other information about the “Hovhannes Hovsepyan”, the name rings a bell. Hovhannes Hovsepyan served as head of the presidential oversight service from 2008 to 2016.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan