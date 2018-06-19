Attorney says MP Manvel Grigoryan denies knowledge on discovered items and wrongdoing

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan has testified in the ongoing case after being brought in as a suspect.

The MP’s attorney, Karo Kamalyan, told reporters that Grigoryan has testified that he has nothing to do with the items found by the national security agents.

“He has said that he has no connection with the items and that he is surprised how the items have appeared in the territory owned by him. He also said that he has been visiting the given property very rarely, twice or three times in a year,” the attorney said.

Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan, a former general who chairs the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union, a paramilitary organization, was arrested on June 16 by national security service in his hometown of Ejmiatsin (Vagharshapat).

The lawmaker from the Republican Party faction is suspected in embezzling military supplies and illegal possession of firearms. Upon searching the compound of Grigoryan, agents found huge amounts of military weapons and ammunition and supplies, including donated food and clothing which was meant to be sent to soldiers in Artsakh back in 2016. The donated supplies even include letters written by schoolchildren during the days of the April War of 2016.

The Prosecutor General requested an extraordinary sitting of the parliament to take place to strip the MP of parliamentary immunity, in order to keep him in pre-trial custody.

The MP has denied any wrongdoing, and in a letter sent to the Speaker said he will restore his reputation, and called on his colleagues to strip him of immunity since “he has no desire to obstruct the investigation”.

A private zoo and a large car collection were also found during the search of the compound.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan