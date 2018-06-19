Azerbaijan shoots down Artsakh recon UAV across line of contact during monitoring flight

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces have downed an Artsakh recon UAV as it was carrying out a monitoring flight around 11:20, June 19 in the south-eastern part of the line of contact, the Artsakh military said.

“Despite the fact that by these actions the Azerbaijani side is attempting to obstruct the defense-significance flights of Armenian UAVs, the Artsakh military command is determined to continue the normal process of aerial monitoring, and at the same time, like previously, to continue suppressing the adversary’s both airborne and land activeness with punitive actions,” Artsakh’s military said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan