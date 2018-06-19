US Congressmen call on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to bulk up Armenia assistance

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. 25 US Congressmen have sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, urging to assist the positive political developments in Armenia, Congresswoman Jackie Speier told the Voice of America.

According to the Congressmen, “Nikol Pashinyan, who became Prime Minister with the support of the people, through a peaceful way, has the unique chance to transform Armenia’s political, governmental and economic field and the entire nature of Armenia”.

“This chance, however, contains significant risks, and we can reduce these risks by helping to strengthen Armenia’s political and civil institutions, assisting the implementation of political priorities chosen by Armenia,” the letter says.

According to the Congressmen, the US assistance is especially significant in the transition period, “when the government and citizens are together trying to overcome the corruption past”.

The US lawmakers call on Secretary of State Pompeo to significantly increase aid to Armenia and help the country in the fight against corruption.

The letter was signed by Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs, Jackie Speier, Frank Pallone, as well as Adam Schiff and Eliot Engel.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan