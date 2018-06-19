LIVE: Parliament convenes special sitting to vote on stripping colleague of parliamentary immunity

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. The special session convened by the government has kicked off in the Armenian parliament to determine whether or not lawmakers will strip arrested MP Manvel Grigoryan of parliamentary immunity. Members of Parliament are expected to vote.

After the voting, lawmakers will debate several bills submitted by the government, namely amending the law on accumulative pension and the law on philanthropy.

Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan, a former general who chairs the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union, a paramilitary organization, was arrested on June 16 by national security service in his hometown of Ejmiatsin (Vagharshapat).

The lawmaker from the Republican Party faction is suspected in embezzling military supplies and illegal possession of firearms. Upon searching the compound of Grigoryan, agents found huge amounts of military weapons and ammunition and supplies, including donated food and clothing which was meant to be sent to soldiers in Artsakh back in 2016.

The Prosecutor General requested an extraordinary sitting of the parliament to take place to strip the MP of parliamentary immunity, in order to keep him in pre-trial custody.

The MP has denied any wrongdoing, and in a letter sent to the Speaker said he will restore his reputation, and called on his colleagues to strip him of immunity since “he has no desire to obstruct the investigation”.

A private zoo and a large car collection were also found during the search of the compound.

