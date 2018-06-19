Kim Jong Un arrives in China

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Beijing, China, according to media reports. Earlier Xinhua news agency had reported that Un will travel to China June 19-20.

According to Japanese media, the North Korean leader will brief his Chinese counterpart on the summit with US President Trump.

Kim Jong Un has already visited China twice this year.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan