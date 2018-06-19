LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-06-18

LONDON, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.48% to $2233.00, copper price down by 0.81% to $7143.00, lead price down by 1.27% to $2442.50, nickel price up by 0.62% to $15350.00, tin price down by 0.65% to $20765.00, zinc price down by 1.13% to $3150.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.62% to $80500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.