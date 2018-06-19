Artsakh’s president appoints new regional official for Askeran

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has approved the nomination of Gegham Beglaryan as head of the country’s Askeran region, replacing Sergei Grigoryan, Sahakyan’s office said.

On the same day, on June 18, the President personally visited Askeran and introduced Beglaryan to the town officials.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan