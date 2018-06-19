Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 June

Artsakh’s president appoints new regional official for Askeran


YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has approved the nomination of Gegham Beglaryan as head of the country’s Askeran region, replacing Sergei Grigoryan, Sahakyan’s office said.

On the same day, on June 18, the President personally visited Askeran and introduced Beglaryan to the town officials.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration