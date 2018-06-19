Artsakh’s president appoints new regional official for Askeran
YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has approved the nomination of Gegham Beglaryan as head of the country’s Askeran region, replacing Sergei Grigoryan, Sahakyan’s office said.
On the same day, on June 18, the President personally visited Askeran and introduced Beglaryan to the town officials.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 09:59 United States to have military space force
- 09:57 Trump threatens China with new tariffs
- 09:54 Kim Jong Un arrives in China
- 09:50 European Stocks - 18-06-18
- 09:38 Artsakh’s president appoints new regional official for Askeran
- 09:35 US stocks - 18-06-18
- 09:33 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-06-18
- 09:27 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 18-06-18
- 09:25 Oil Prices Up - 18-06-18
- 06.18-21:14 AMBER Alert: Prosecutors file criminal case on possible murder as search ops for missing child enter 10th day
- 06.18-21:03 EU official concerned over mobilization of Azerbaijani troops along Armenia-Azerbaijan border and Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line
- 06.18-20:51 Arrested MP’s tiger taken to Yerevan Zoo
- 06.18-20:38 Arrested MP denies wrongdoing, says will restore reputation
- 06.18-20:29 Pashinyan highlights activation of cooperation with German bank KFW
- 06.18-20:17 EU ready to start dialogue with Armenia on visa liberalization – European official
- 06.18-19:55 PM Pashinyan received delegation of the European Parliament
- 06.18-19:36 EU officials see no risks for delaying ratification of EU-Armenia agreement by national parliaments
- 06.18-19:24 Stepan Galstyan appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Armenian armed forces
- 06.18-18:34 Yerevan Police Chief fired
- 06.18-18:09 There are some tensions in Nakhichevan section, situation under control – Deputy Minister
- 06.18-18:00 Fitch affirms Armenia at ‘B+’ with positive outlook
- 06.18-17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-06-18
- 06.18-17:35 Asian Stocks - 18-06-18
- 06.18-17:05 Charles Aznavour to resume global tour in September
- 06.18-16:58 Boxes of military food found at MP’s home were initially given by defense ministry to Yerkrapah Union
- 06.18-16:51 Despite ongoing tuberculosis-zoonosis probe, Yerevan Zoo wants to help animals found at arrested MP's decadent private zoo in Ejmiatsin
- 06.18-16:47 National Security Service doesn’t carry out repressions, never will - says boss
- 06.18-16:32 Arrested MP’s wife A-OK, says brother as press report suicide
- 06.18-16:25 Artsakh expresses "unconditional support to Pashinyan in cementing democracy in Mother Armenia"
- 06.18-16:03 Next corruption-related discovery to concern Yerevan Foundation, says NSS chief
- 06.18-15:20 Armenian FM holds meeting with OSCE Permanent Representatives in Yerevan
- 06.18-14:31 Armenia to assume BSEC PA chairmanship
- 06.18-14:30 Speaker recommends factions to launch discussions over electoral code
- 06.18-14:22 Deputy Speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan claims will vote for stripping arrested MP of immunity
- 06.18-14:15 All possible accomplices of MP Manvel Grigoryan must be held accountable, says Prime Minister
13:21, 06.12.2018
Viewed 3637 times “Football is played with the head, not with body or legs” – Mkhitaryan when asked to compare Xavi and Ronaldo
10:16, 06.15.2018
Viewed 1893 times "Cello is an instrument of love" - Denmark's Jonathan Swensen after winning 14th Aram Khachaturian International Competition in Yerevan
13:21, 06.16.2018
Viewed 1782 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan launches official website
20:09, 06.16.2018
Viewed 1772 times URGENT: Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan arrested by National Security Service, Speaker immediately notified
16:42, 06.13.2018
Viewed 1715 times Huh? Turkey’s foreign minister says he is also Azerbaijan’s FM