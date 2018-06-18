AMBER Alert: Prosecutors file criminal case on possible murder as search ops for missing child enter 10th day

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. As part of a standard procedure, prosecutors of Ararat province have filed a criminal case on possible murder since it has been already 10 days that the 14-year-old child, Hayk Harutyunyan, is missing, prosecutors said.

The ministry of emergency situations earlier said that search operations continue in the Ayntap community of the province.

Rescuers, police officers and volunteers are involved in the search.

The boy, Hayk Harutyunyan (pictured in the photo above), a local of a village of Ararat province, has gone missing on June 8. The 14-year-old suffers from autism.

According to reports, he was wearing a green T-shirt and shorts.

Anyone having any information about the whereabouts of the boy is urged to contact police by dialing 911.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan