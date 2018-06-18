Arrested MP denies wrongdoing, says will restore reputation

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Arrested MP Manvel Grigoryan has addressed a letter to Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan, according to AYSOR.

In the letter, the MP calls on his fellow lawmakers to vote in favor of stripping him of parliamentary immunity, since “he has no desire to obstruct the process of the investigation”.

“I am awake of the materials released by the National Security Service and the public reaction. I am aware of the Republican Party’s reaction. I find it noteworthy that this kind of a reaction was expected, if the counterarguments aren’t presented. While this is possible to be done only in the process of a deep, comprehensive and objective investigation.

In the process of the investigation I will present all necessary evidences in detail, including paperwork, in terms of why and how the [items] have appeared in the storage facility of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union, and how it has always been used for solving statutory issues of the union. Let’s not forget that the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union has, is, and will continue being one of the pillars supporting the security of Armenia and Artsakh.

Since I have no desire to obstruct the investigation, I call on my colleagues to approve stripping me of parliamentary immunity, without my presence. I am sure that I will restore my [reputation], Grigoryan said in the letter, according to AYSOR.

ARMENPRESS contacted the parliament’s chief of staff, Arsen Babayan, who in turn said that the parliament’s staff has not officially received any letter from the MP addressed to the Speaker.

