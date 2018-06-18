Pashinyan highlights activation of cooperation with German bank KFW

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Coordinator of the German Development Bank (KFW) Middle East and South Caucasus region Olaf Zimelka, ARMEN PRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

The PM noted that the Government of Armenia highlights the cooperation with the Bank, emphasizing its important role in different spheres of the economy of Armenia. Pashinyan emphasized the necessity of raising the efficiency of joint credit programs.

The Head of the Executive presented to the guests the priorities of the Government, the reforms, particularly aimed at improving the business environment and fostering investments.

Olaf Zimelka noted that the German Development Bank is ready for expanding and strengthening the partnership.

The interlocutors discussed issues referring to the ongoing and future projects in the spheres of energy, agriculture, infrastructures and other spheres of mutual interest.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan