EU ready to start dialogue with Armenia on visa liberalization – European official

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The EU is ready to start dialogue with Armenia on establishing a visa free regime, ARMENPRESS reports Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament David McAllister announced in Yerevan, but could not indicate dates. “We are ready to start a dialogue on visa liberalization and there are already agreements. But for that we would like to see a diminishing number of illegal Armenian migrants in EU member states, as well as to see productive fight against corruption. There is much to be done but the EU is always ready to support Armenia”, David McAllister said.

The EU official noted that they understand how important this issue is for Armenian citizens. He highlighted the successful implementation of a number of agreements, including visa facilitation agreement.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan