Stepan Galstyan appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Armenian armed forces


YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Stepan Galstyan has been appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian armed forces, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

