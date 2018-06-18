Yerevan Police Chief fired

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan has dismissed Yerevan Police Chief, Colonel Sargis Martirosyan, Head of Public Relations and Information Department of Police Ashot Aharonyan told ARMNENPRESS.

According to him, another police colonel, Chief of Mashtots Department Grisha Amirkhanyan has also been dismissed.

“The Police Chief has not made any appointments to the vacant positions yet”, Aharonyan added.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan