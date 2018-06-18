There are some tensions in Nakhichevan section, situation under control – Deputy Minister
18:09, 18 June, 2018
YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. There are some tensions in Nakhichevan section of Armenia-Azerbaijan border, but the situation is under control, Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Gabriel Balayan told the reporters at the National Assembly.
“You know that journalists and bloggers active in the social networks were invited there. I can say you that there are some moves in their side but not at the expense of our positions or territories”, ARMENPRESS reports Balayan as saying.
The Deputy Minister assured that the Armenian armed forces keep full control of the situation.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
