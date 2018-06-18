Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-06-18

YEREVAN, 18 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 482.59 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.44 drams to 559.61 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 7.62 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.85 drams to 639.29 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 275.29 drams to 19941.46 drams. Silver price вup by 1.51 drams to 267.26 drams. Platinum price down by 173.31 drams to 13933.03 drams.