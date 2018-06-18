Despite ongoing tuberculosis-zoonosis probe, Yerevan Zoo wants to help animals found at arrested MP's decadent private zoo in Ejmiatsin

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Zoo has expressed readiness to assist the initiative of FPWC - Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets – in caring for the animals which were found in the private zoo of the arrested MP Manvel Grigoryan’s compound in Ejmiatsin, if needed.

The conditions at the private zoo and the treatment and care level is still unclear.

Yerevan Zoo said the deputy mayor of Yerevan, Aram Sukiasyan, has assigned a task force to head to the town and inspect the conditions and determine if the animals need to be transported to Yerevan.

It is noteworthy that Yerevan Zoo itself was under significant media spotlight recently regarding an earlier tuberculosis outbreak among animals.

On June 16, the healthcare ministry said it is investigating the likelihood of human infection of tuberculosis from animals in Yerevan Zoo after the zoo said an outbreak occurred in early 2018.

Many animals, including eight lamas, were euthanized by the zoo as result of the outbreak.

The investigation into the illegal possession of firearms by MP Manvel Grigoryan led to a search of his compound in an Armenian town, where in addition to an arsenal and missaporpriated aid for the army, agents found a private zoo.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan