Next corruption-related discovery to concern Yerevan Foundation, says NSS chief

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Director of National Security Service Arthur Vanetsyan vows to release footage and corruption discoveries concerning the Yerevan Foundation soon.

“We are not interfering with the judicial, it also concerns detentions when we file a motion to the court but the court doesn’t approve. I believe there were sufficient grounds, but the court decided otherwise, the court is the highest body, but this doesn’t mean that the discovered violations in the Yerevan Foundation have been forgotten. We continue working in the same way and soon you will see,” Vanetsyan told reporters today.

Director of the Yerevan Foundation Ashot Ghazaryan was detained but subsequently released despite the national security service’s motion to keep him in custody. Another detainee, the deputy head of Yerevan’s Davitashen district, remains in custody.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan