Armenian FM holds meeting with OSCE Permanent Representatives in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting today with over two dozen of OSCE Permanent Representatives who arrived in Yerevan on a regional visit, the ministry said.

The FM greeted the OSCE Ambassadors and stressed that Armenia attaches great importance to multilateral cooperation within the OSCE, as a result of which important reforms have taken place in the country. He said that in turn Armenia has had active participation in all three platforms of the organization’s activities and has brought its contribution in raising the efficiency and reputation of the structure.

The foreign minister presented the latest developments in Armenia to the OSCE Permanent Reprensentaives, touched upon the ongoing reforms and the new government program. In this context, the role of the civil society and the youth has been stressed.

The OSCE Ambassadors said that after a six year hiatus, this regional visit gives a good chance to get acquainted with Armenia’s political developments and to assess the regional security situation.

The sides attached importance to the continuity of OSCE projects in Armenia. In this context, the FM expressed support to initiatives in this direction.

The meeting also focused on the government’s priorities, regional and international developments and the OSCE.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan