Armenia to assume BSEC PA chairmanship

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov will be in Albania June 18 to June 21 to participate in the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly’s 51st plenary sitting.

Armenia will assume chairmanship of the BSEC PA from Albania, and Sharmazanov will attend the ceremony where he will deliver a speech, the parliament’s press service said.

Sharmazanov is expected to have meetings with the Speaker of Parliament of Albania and heads of delegations of the BSEC PA from Russia, Greece and Moldova.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan