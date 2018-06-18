Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 June

Speaker recommends factions to launch discussions over electoral code


YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan has addressed the factions of the parliament with a suggestion to form a working group or launching discussions over the electoral code, the parliament’s press service told ARMENPRESS.

“Taking into account the need to resolve the political situation in the country, the Speaker of Parliament has applied to the parliamentary factions, suggesting forming a working group for launching discussions over the electoral code,” the parliament’s press service said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




