Speaker recommends factions to launch discussions over electoral code
YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan has addressed the factions of the parliament with a suggestion to form a working group or launching discussions over the electoral code, the parliament’s press service told ARMENPRESS.
“Taking into account the need to resolve the political situation in the country, the Speaker of Parliament has applied to the parliamentary factions, suggesting forming a working group for launching discussions over the electoral code,” the parliament’s press service said in a statement.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 15:20 Armenian FM holds meeting with OSCE Permanent Representatives in Yerevan
- 14:31 Armenia to assume BSEC PA chairmanship
- 14:30 Speaker recommends factions to launch discussions over electoral code
- 14:22 Deputy Speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan claims will vote for stripping arrested MP of immunity
- 14:15 All possible accomplices of MP Manvel Grigoryan must be held accountable, says Prime Minister
- 14:08 MP to remain in custody, says NSS chief
- 13:41 Armenia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial meeting still vague
- 13:39 Parliament to debate stripping arrested MP of immunity
- 13:22 ‘Our legislation has all tools to give adequate response’ – Speaker on lawmaker’s arrest
- 12:50 AMBER alert: Police, rescuers re-launch search operations for 14-year-old on tenth day
- 12:47 Armenia’s FM to visit Belgium, Belarus and Germany in coming days
- 12:45 MP Grigoryan must be held accountable if found guilty, says HHK
- 12:30 Bulgaria ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
- 12:11 President Sarkissian embarks on foreign visits to UK, France and USA
- 12:05 Prosecutor General files motion to strip MP Manvel Grigoryan of immunity
- 11:56 Foreign ministry urges to rely on official Armenia military info as Azeri media start disinformation campaign
- 11:48 “If found guilty, there is no justification for his actions” – Deputy Speaker on MP’s arrest
- 10:54 Attorney refuses to continue representing arrested MP Manvel Grigoryan
- 10:38 “Confess till you have the chance” - Deputy PM says to possible rogue ex and present officials
- 10:08 Three dead, hundreds injured in Japan earthquake
- 10:00 OSCE Permanent Representatives to visit Armenia
- 09:50 ‘Deep personal tragedy if found guilty’ – HHK Vice President on MP’s arrest
- 09:09 Ejmiatsin Mayor steps down
- 06.17-22:42 Ejmiatsin’s Arthur Asatryan aka Don Pipo, four bodyguards arrested in suspicion of kidnapping
- 06.17-22:29 Agents discover arsenal, private zoo, car collection at arrested MP’s compound
- 06.17-09:12 Ombudsman visits arrested Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan in jail
- 06.16-23:18 “Situation is threatening to become uncontrollable” – Ejmiatsin Mayor requests PM’s assistance in unrest
- 06.16-22:38 Deputy Speaker of Parliament, HHK faction leader visit arrested lawmaker
- 06.16-22:11 Republican Party faction expresses concern over MP’s arrest
- 06.16-20:17 Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visits Artsakh military positions with President Bako Sahakyan
- 06.16-20:09 URGENT: Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan arrested by National Security Service, Speaker immediately notified
- 06.16-17:49 BREAKING NEWS: Republican Party faction MP escorted away by national security agents in Ejmiatsin
- 06.16-16:49 Two dead in Russia private plane crash
- 06.16-16:42 First Caspian red deer fawn born in Armenian national park after re-introduction
- 06.16-16:10 Two intoxicated Azerbaijanis attack American off-duty soldier in Lithuania
13:21, 06.12.2018
Viewed 3546 times “Football is played with the head, not with body or legs” – Mkhitaryan when asked to compare Xavi and Ronaldo
16:11, 06.11.2018
Viewed 1976 times President Sarkissian meets with TUMO founders
10:16, 06.15.2018
Viewed 1740 times "Cello is an instrument of love" - Denmark's Jonathan Swensen after winning 14th Aram Khachaturian International Competition in Yerevan
13:21, 06.16.2018
Viewed 1611 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan launches official website
16:42, 06.13.2018
Viewed 1597 times Huh? Turkey’s foreign minister says he is also Azerbaijan’s FM