AMBER alert: Police, rescuers re-launch search operations for 14-year-old on tenth day

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations said search operations for the missing 14 year old boy have been re-launched.

Rescuers are carrying out search operations in the area leading to Sovetashen from Ayntap.

Police officers, rescuers and volunteers are involved in the search.

The boy, Hayk Harutyunyan (pictured in the photo above), a local of a village of Ararat province, has gone missing on June 8. The 14-year-old suffers from autism.

Earlier on June 14 Minister of Emergency Situations Hrachya Rostomyan personally ordered officers and rescue service personnel to boost search operations.

K9 units were also dispatched to the area.

Anyone having any information about the whereabouts of the boy is urged to contact police by dialing 911.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan