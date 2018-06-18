MP Grigoryan must be held accountable if found guilty, says HHK

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) has issued a statement about the footage released by the national security service concerning arrested MP Manvel Grigoryan and the charges against the lawmaker.

HHK said it was “deeply saddened and angered” by the video which was presented by the NSS, showing the discoveries at the lawmaker’s compound.

“It is hard to believe that this is true. We are stunned and angered that something like this is possible by anyone in our reality, moreover by a general who actively took part in the Artsakh War. This is unacceptable and despicable,” HHK said.

Citing the presumption of innocence, the HHK said that if Manvel Grigoryan is found guilty he must be held accountable “under the entire strictness of the law”, regardless of his position.

“Anyone breaching the law, regardless of past or present official positions, party affiliation, must be held to account before the law,” the statement said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan