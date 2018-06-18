Armenia’s FM to visit Belgium, Belarus and Germany in coming days

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will depart for Brussels, Belgium, then Minsk, Belarus and to Berlin, Germany on working visits in the coming days.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan said at a press briefing that the FM will visit Brussels June 20-21 for the inaugural sitting of the Partnership Council.

FM Mnatsakanyan will have a meeting with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, European Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations Commissioner Johannes Hahn and Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos.

On June 22, the Armenian FM will take part in the informal meeting of FMs of Eastern Partnership members.

And June 29-28 the FM will visit Berlin, Germany.

He said Yerevan will host the BSEC FM council sitting on June 27.

Balayan also touched upon Armenia’s election as ECOSOC member on June 13. He said Armenia got 177 votes in favor, which is the maximal quantity of votes and called it a “vote of trust” by the international community.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan