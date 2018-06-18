President Sarkissian embarks on foreign visits to UK, France and USA

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. In accordance to past agreements, President Armen Sarkissian has left the country on June 18 to have different meetings abroad.

The President’s Office said Sarkissian will have a number of both official and informal meetings in the UK. The Armenian President will be hosted in the Buckingham Palace. He will also have a farewell meeting as Armenia’s Ambassador to the UK in the foreign ministry.

Then the President will head to France. President Sarkissian will have meetings with French businessmen in Paris to discuss Armenia’s investment opportunities and present the country’s competitive advantages, the President’s Office said.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will have a working meeting in Paris with Michaëlle Jean, Secretary-General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, to discuss the business forum which will take place on the sidelines of the upcoming October summit of the organization in Yerevan.

Then on June 26, the President will visit the United States to take part in the annual National Life Festival of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C. The festival is dedicated to Armenian cultural legacy.

The President will also attend a reception in the US Senate dedicated to the 100th anniversary of establishment of the First Republic of Armenia.

Courtesy meetings with foreign ministers of the above-mentioned countries are possible during the visits, the President’s Office said.

