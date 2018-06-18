“If found guilty, there is no justification for his actions” – Deputy Speaker on MP’s arrest

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov has commented on the discoveries by national security service (NSS) agents in the compound of lawmaker Manvel Grigoryan.

Speaking to reporters in the parliament, Sharmazanov said he got deeply angered after watching the footage released by the NSS.

“If what the NSS has presented turns out to be true, there is no justification for it, regardless of who it did, be it me or my son. No one should interfere in the actions of the law enforcement. Law enforcement agencies must have the chance for a complete investigation as required by law,” he said.

“Generally there is no justification for stealing from the state budget, but from a soldier…..I don’t want to speak more,” he added.

Asked about the possibility of stripping the MP of immunity, Sharmazanov said the prosecution hasn’t filed a motion yet. “There is no such document in the parliament as of this moment”, he said.

Sharmazanov, who is the spokesperson of the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), said soon his arty will deliver a statement about the case. MP Manvel Grigoryan is not a member of the HHK party, but nevertheless he is a lawmaker from the HHK faction.

He said he will suffer a “personal disappointment” if Grigoryan is proven to be guilty.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan