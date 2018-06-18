Attorney refuses to continue representing arrested MP Manvel Grigoryan

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The attorney of arrested MP Manvel Grigoryan has said he will no longer represent the former general.

Grigoryan, Member of Parliament of the Republican Party faction, a former general and the chairman of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union, was arrested on June 16 by national security service agents in his hometown of Ejmiatsin. Grigoryan was arrested in suspicion of illegal possession of firearms.

The attorney, Hrant Ananyan, says he will no longer represent Grigoryan because other circumstances existed in the case which he was unaware about. Ananyan was referring to the footage released by the NSS showing the discoveries in the MP’s home. “Even the investigative body hadn’t pressed such charges and hadn’t provided documents initially”, he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan