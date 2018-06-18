“Confess till you have the chance” - Deputy PM says to possible rogue ex and present officials

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan has called on both past and present officials to cooperate with the new government and to confess about their possible crimes.

“Regarless of the emotions which are caused by the footage of Manvel Grigoryan’s house search, legality will not have an alternative.

And I call on past, and why not present high ranking officials, to cooperate with the new government. Tell about your crimes and the crimes of your [friends], as long as you have the possibility,” he said on Facebook.

The Deputy PM did not specify what he meant by saying "as long as you have the possiblity".

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan