‘Deep personal tragedy if found guilty’ – HHK Vice President on MP’s arrest

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the Republican Party of Armenia, chairman of the foreign relations committee of the parliament Armen Ashotyan has said that if the accusations against MP Manvel Grigoryan prove to be true it would be a “deep personal tragedy for him”.

“I treat any accusation regarding the April war [4-day war] with deep sorrow and pain. If proven that the accusations are true, it will be a very deep personal tragedy for me.

I don’t want the presumption of innocence to be violated, neither do I want political assessments to be made about the new circumstances. This issue is from now on exclusively in the framework of the law.

God bless the Armenian soldiers,” Ashotyan said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan