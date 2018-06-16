Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visits Artsakh military positions with President Bako Sahakyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited military positions of Artsakh’s eastern section together with President Bako Sahakyan.

Armenia’s defense minister David Tonoyan and Artsakh’s defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan were accompanying the Armenian PM and Artsakh’s President, the government’s press service said. Armenia’s Chief of the General Staff Artak Davtyan and chief military inspector Movses Hakobyan were also present.

Military officials briefed the PM and the President on the new technologies for reliable defense and the engineering and reinforcement infrastructures of the positions.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan talked with on-duty servicemen and commanders, thanked for their selfless service and wished peaceful service.

