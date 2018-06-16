URGENT: Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan arrested by National Security Service, Speaker immediately notified

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service (NSS) says it has carried out simultaneous search operations within the framework of two different criminal cases on June 16 in Ejmiatsin city (Vagharshapat). The NSS said it has discovered large amounts of weapons and ammunitions as result.

Arthur Asatryan, a businessman known as Don Pipo, has been arrested in suspicion of kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms. The NSS said it searched the mansion of Asatryan within the framework of a criminal case regarding the possible kidnapping committed by Asatryan of people plotting his murder. The NSS said it discovered illegal weapons and ammunition in the businessman’s home.

The NSS said that four others, citizens of Russia, have also been arrested as part of the same case.

The NSS says it has gathered intelligence that Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan, the general who is the president of the Yerkrapah Volunteers Union, has conspired with others to illegally acquire and possess firearms and ammunition.

The NSS launched criminal proceedings on the case and Manvel Grigoryan’s home and other territories owned by the general have been searched. Large amounts of illegal weapons and ammunition were discovered, the NSS said.

Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan was detained and placed under arrest on charges of illegal acquisition, possession of firearms and ammunition. As required by law, the Speaker of Parliament has been immediately notified on the arrest of the lawmaker, the NSS said.

The NSS said it will provide additional information about the investigation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan